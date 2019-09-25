Selby and Trump make serene China Championship progress

Three-time world champion Selby rattled off breaks of 58, 60, 79 and 122 on his way to victory against 32 seed Martin Gould.

The Jester from Leicester recovered from losing the first frame to take a 4-1 lead and rounded off proceedings with a 122 after 38-year-old Gould had cut the arrears with an 83.

Trump had rather less trouble than Selby, defeating Zhou Yuelong 5-0, with runs of 69, 121, 69 and 51 - the victory means the world champion is yet to drop a frame at the event in Guangzhou.

Elsewhere, Stephen Maguire and Jordan Brown lost tight encounters 5-3 to Joe Perry and Kurt Maflin respectively.

Luca Brecel's run continued with a convincing 5-0 win over Mark Joyce, while Barry Hawkins trounced Mitchell Mann 5-1.

Finally, David Gilbert recorded a routine 5-2 win over Matthew Stevens.

CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO

John Higgins 5 – 3 Li Hang

Kurt Maflin 5 – 3 Jordan Brown

Mark Selby 5 - 2 Martin Gould

Joe Perry 5 – 3 Stephen Maguire

David B Gilbert 5 – 2 Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel 5 – 0 Mark Joyce

Barry Hawkins 5 – 1 Mitchell Mann

Judd Trump 5 – 0 Zhou Yuelong