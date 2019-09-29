Williams had bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to lead Murphy 5-4 before the evening session.

He made breaks of 73 and 70 to help himself to three consecutive frames and the 3-2 lead, before notching his first century of the week with a 143 to take a 4-3 advantage.

But Murphy had begun the encounter with a display of some fine long-range cueing, and edged back in front, winning three out of four games at the start of the evening.

Williams stayed in touch, and levelled the score at nine frames apiece with a century break - forcing a decider in which Murphy led from the front, and he wrapped up his 10-9 victory after a break of 69, finishing with a well-taken long red.

This was Murphy's third consecutive final this season - and the first he had won since 2017's Gibraltar Open.