Eurosport

Williams through to China semi-finals as Perry crashes out

Williams through to China semi-finals as Perry crashes out
By Eurosport

32 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Joe Perry was knocked out of the China Championship against Hossein Vafaei while Mark Williams eased by David Gilbert to reach the semi-finals.

Perry defeated Judd Trump in an impressive 5-2 victory on Thursday, but he could not find his way past Vafaei.

The Iranian completed a 5-3 win to reach the semi-finals, and kickstarted his win wit ha break of 104 in the first frame.

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

That was the highest break of the match as Perry stayed within touching distance of Vafai, until Perry hit 134 to go into a 3-2 lead.

Looking the favourite to progress, Vafaei proceeded to win the next three frames to qualify.

Williams found his way to the semi-finals in a much more one-sided match against Gilbert.

There was a false dawn for his opponent when he won the first frame 83-16, but four frames of consistently high breaks - 63, 93, 56 and 71 - teed him up to take the sixth frame and run out a 5-1 winner.

CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINALS

  • Mark Williams 5-1 David Gilbert
  • Hossein Vafaei 5-3 Joe Perry
0Read and react
0Read and react