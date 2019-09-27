Perry defeated Judd Trump in an impressive 5-2 victory on Thursday, but he could not find his way past Vafaei.

The Iranian completed a 5-3 win to reach the semi-finals, and kickstarted his win wit ha break of 104 in the first frame.

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

That was the highest break of the match as Perry stayed within touching distance of Vafai, until Perry hit 134 to go into a 3-2 lead.

Looking the favourite to progress, Vafaei proceeded to win the next three frames to qualify.

Williams found his way to the semi-finals in a much more one-sided match against Gilbert.

There was a false dawn for his opponent when he won the first frame 83-16, but four frames of consistently high breaks - 63, 93, 56 and 71 - teed him up to take the sixth frame and run out a 5-1 winner.

CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINALS