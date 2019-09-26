Trump, 30, had been in imperious form heading into the third-round encounter having secured whitewashes against Mike Dunn and Yuelong Zhou in round one and two respectively.

However, Perry, a semi-finalist at the Paul Hunter Classic in August, put together runs of 89, 59 and 92 to come back to oust the reigning world champion and world number one.

Trump, already a winner at the International Championship this year, put together runs of 60 and 102 to take a 2-1 advantage but 18th seed Perry reeled off the last four frames to progress.

The defeat marks the 30-year-old's first loss at a ranking event in 15 matches, the last defeat coming in April when he was beaten at the China Open by Robbie Williams.

Elsewhere, third seed Mark Williams downed 14th seed Luca Brecel, while Vafaei put together runs of 81, 56 and 81 to beat Anthony McGill 5-4.

CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND THREE