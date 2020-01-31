The China Open was due to take place from March 30 and April 5 and is traditionally one of the biggest tournaments in the run-up to the World Championships.

However in a statement released on Friday morning it was confirmed that the event would now be postponed.

“Following extensive consultation between WST, the WPBSA and our many partners in China, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 China Open,” The statement read.

“This flagship China event had been scheduled for March 30 to April 5 in Beijing, however considering the current health and travel situation in China our highest priority has to be the welfare of our players, staff and the many fans who travel around China and beyond.

“Discussions with our partners in terms of staging this event at a later date are ongoing. In the meantime, our thoughts are with all of our many friends across China and in particular those affected by the coronavirus.”

The 2019 China Open was won by Neil Robertson who defeated Jack Lisowski 11-4 in the final.