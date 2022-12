Snooker

Emergency door alarm disrupts Neil Robertson taking a shot during match against Elliot Slessor

There was an unusual moment in the English Open match between Neil Robertson and Elliot Slessor as an emergency door alarm sounded during the former's shot while he was leading 3-0. "Alarm bells going off, literally," laughed Dave Hendon on commentary. "Not ideal this, really. You've got to love the snooker. This is comical, really," he added.

00:01:26, 43 minutes ago