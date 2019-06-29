Eurosport
England reach semi-finals with thrilling victory over Thailand, Scotland down Wales
England came from behind three times to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over Thailand on Saturday as they reached the semi-finals of the snooker World Cup.
Thailand took the lead on three occasions and in the sixth frame they were two balls away from victory only for Noppon Saengkham to miss a crucial pink.
Kyren Wilson came to the table and then enjoyed a massive slice of luck when his attempt on the pink fluked into a different pocket.
In the decider Jack Lisowski beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to book England’s place in the semi-finals as they bid to win the World Cup for the first time since 1989.
Scotland are also into the last four after they held on to win a nervy encounter with Wales.
John Higgins and Stephen Maguire raced into a 3-1 lead but they were pegged back as three-times world champion Mark Williams won frame five before Wales then won a doubles frame.
Maguire and Ryan Day contested the deciding frame and it was the former who won out, helped in part by a break of 59.
Scotland will face the China A side of Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao, after they hammered Hong Kong 4-0.
In the other semi-final England will face China B’s Zhou Yuelong and Liang Wenbo after they beat Belgium 4-2.