Williams and Clarke exchanged two frames as the match went level at 2-2, but three-time world champion Williams edged a tight fifth frame before registering a wonderful break of 142.

But Williams raised doubts about his future in the sport admitted he's struggled to find the motivation to practice in the run up to the tournament.

"To be honest, I've enjoyed not playing. When I lose it doesn't really hurt that much. As soon as I lose I go outside and it's gone.

"You only get out of this game what you put in. And I'm not putting much in or getting much out. I'm just not enjoying it.

"I'm still trying hundred per cent when I'm out there. But I'm just not putting the work in."

Elsewhere, world No 14 Stephen Maguire was sent crashing out in a shock 4-0 defeat to Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. The 34-year-old Thai hit breaks of 86, 65, 117 and 75 on his way to the second round.