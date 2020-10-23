World number one Judd Trump is 3/1 favourite to claim his second ranking title event in successive weeks following his 9-8 victory over Neil Robertson in the English Open.
Trump meets Robert Milkins at 12.30pm (GMT) behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on Monday before facing Ryan Day and Barry Hawkins after 5.30pm. All group matches are a maximum of four frames.
European Masters winner Mark Selby faces Rory McLeod and Jamie O'Neill on Tuesday afternoon before concluding Group D with a match against 2006 world champion Graeme Dott.
World Championship runner-up Kyren Wilson takes on Mark King, Scott Donaldson and David Gilbert in Group F on Wednesday with four-times world champion John Higgins meeting Jamie Clarke, Martin Gould and Tom Ford on the final day of the last-32 stage on Thursday.
The tournament concludes on Friday with the eight group winners progressing to two groups of four – ABCD and EFGH winners make up the two last-eight sections – with the winner of each group contesting the final over the best of five frames.
The prize fund is £328,000 with the tournament winner in line to collect a cheque for £33,000 and a place in the Champion of Champions event in Milton Keynes in November.
LATEST ODDS
- Judd Trump 3/1
- Mark Selby 7/1
- Kyren Wilson 9/1
- John Higgins 9/1
Monday October 26
- GROUP A
- Judd Trump
- Ryan Day
- Robert Milkins
- Barry Hawkins
- GROUP B
- Dominic Dale
- Zhou Yuelong
- Matthew Selt
- Shaun Murphy
Tuesday October 27
- GROUP C
- Luo Honghao
- Zhao Xintong
- Alexander Ursenbacher
- Stuart Bingham
- GROUP D
- Rory McLeod
- Graeme Dott
- Jamie O’Neill
- Mark Selby
Wednesday October 28
- GROUP E
- Ken Doherty
- Xiao Guodong
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Jordan Brown
- GROUP F
- David Gilbert
- Scott Donaldson
- Mark King
- Kyren Wilson
Thursday October 29
- GROUP G
- John Higgins
- Martin Gould
- Tom Ford
- Jamie Clarke
- GROUP H
- Joe Perry
- Mark Davis
- Tian Pengfei
- Li Hang