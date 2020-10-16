John Higgins is so special he is almost like a Formula 1 car, that's according to fellow snooker legend and Eurosport expert Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The Scot raced past Jak Jones 5-1 at the English Open, and O'Sullivan was very impressed with his play as usual and proceeded to laud the Scot as they analysed the match together.

O'Sullivan broke down what makes Higgins so special and his unique gifts, while he also compared the 45 year old to a Formula 1 car.

"He is looking really good here, John, he's building up a nice bit of momentum," O'Sullivan said of Higgins' play at the English Open.

John is like a Formula 1 car, he's just warming up and getting stronger and stronger.

"It's like Judd Trump with his cue power, John with his safety play - it's a gift, you know.

"He'll probably laugh at me for saying it, but he is just gifted at getting that white into awkward positions.

"I'm not sure he thinks like that, he just gets down and hits it, but that is why he is so good."

