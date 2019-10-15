Williams and Clarke exchanged two frames as the match went level at 2-2, but three-time world champion Williams edged a tight fifth frame before registering a wonderful break of 142.

But Williams raised doubts about his future in the sport admitted he's struggled to find the motivation to practice in the run up to the tournament.

"To be honest, I've enjoyed not playing. When I lose it doesn't really hurt that much. As soon as I lose I go outside and it's gone.

"You only get out of this game what you put in. And I'm not putting much in or getting much out. I'm just not enjoying it.

"I'm still trying hundred per cent when I'm out there. But I'm just not putting the work in."

Elsewhere, world No 14 Stephen Maguire was sent crashing out in a shock 4-0 defeat to Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. The 34-year-old Thai hit breaks of 86, 65, 117 and 75 on his way to the second round. Mark Allen had to grind his way to a 4-2 win over James Wattana. Allen and Wattana split the opening four frames to tie 2-2, before Allen produced champagne snooker, most notably with a break of 125 to book his place in the second round in Crawley.

World No 9 Kyren Wilson knocked out 2016 English Open champion Liang Wenbo with a 4-1 win, flying out of the blocks in the first frame with a break of 95. Neil Robertson also raced to victory, beating world No 87 Kishan Hirani 4-0.

And Marco Fu also strolled into the second round with a comprehensive 4-0 win over snooker veteran Ken Doherty. While another veteran, the legendary Jimmy White, managed two frames in a 4-2 loss to China's Bai Langning.

Tuesday sees 2018 finalist Mark Davis taking on another former world champion Graeme Dott, while Kyren Wilson faces off against 2016 English Open champion Liang Wenbo .

The English Open is part of the Home Nations Series, also comprising the Northern Ireland Open, the Scottish Open and the Welsh Open, with a bonus of £1 million on offer to any player who can win all four tournaments in the same season.

FULL DRAW

The 128-player field are competing for prize money of £366,000, broken down as follows:

PRIZE MONEY Winner £70,000 Runner-up £30,000 Semi-finalists £20,000 Quarter-finalists £10,000 Last 16 £6,000 Last 32 £3,500 Last 64 £2,500 Highest break £2,000

FIRST ROUND SCORES - OCTOBER 15

David Gilbert 4-1 Stuart Carrington

Stephen Maguire 0-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Luo Honghao 2-4 Sam Craigie

Ricky Walden 4-0 Alex Borg

Yuan SiJun 4-0 Igor Figueiredo

Li Hang v Fraser Patrick - walkover

Fergal O’Brien 4-0 Nigel Bond

Scott Donaldson 3-4 Zhao Xintong

Mark Williams 4-2 Jamie Clarke

Hossein Vafaei 4-3 Simon Lichtenberg

Thor Chuan Leong 3-4 Chen Feilong

Ashley Carty 0-4 Elliot Slessor

Jak Jones 3-4 Brandon Sargeant

Lyu Haotian 1-4 Zhang Anda

Kyren Wilson 4-1 Liang Wenbo

Marco Fu 4-0 Ken Doherty

Hammad Miah 4-2 Mitchell Mann

Matthew Selt 4-0 Craig Steadman

Alexander Ursenbacher 2-4 Martin O’Donnell

Jordan Brown 1-4 Louis Heathcote

Michael Georgiou 4-3 David Grace

Jack Lisowski 4-1 Jackson Page

Gary Wilson 4-1 Mark Joyce

Bai Langning 4-2 Jimmy White

Ryan Day 4-0 Eden Sharav

Mark Allen 4-2 James Wattana

Billy Joe Castle 2-4 John J Astley

Liam Highfield 4-1 Oliver Lines

Lee Walker 4-1 Chen Zifan

Neil Robertson 4-0 Kishan H Hirani