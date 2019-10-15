Getty Images
English Open day two: Williams and Robertson into second round, Maguire crashes out
Mark Williams fought his way into the second round of the English open with a hard-fought 4-2 win over fellow Welshman Jamie Clarke.
Williams and Clarke exchanged two frames as the match went level at 2-2, but three-time world champion Williams edged a tight fifth frame before registering a wonderful break of 142.
But Williams raised doubts about his future in the sport admitted he's struggled to find the motivation to practice in the run up to the tournament.
"To be honest, I've enjoyed not playing. When I lose it doesn't really hurt that much. As soon as I lose I go outside and it's gone.
"You only get out of this game what you put in. And I'm not putting much in or getting much out. I'm just not enjoying it.
"I'm still trying hundred per cent when I'm out there. But I'm just not putting the work in."
Elsewhere, world No 14 Stephen Maguire was sent crashing out in a shock 4-0 defeat to Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. The 34-year-old Thai hit breaks of 86, 65, 117 and 75 on his way to the second round. Mark Allen had to grind his way to a 4-2 win over James Wattana. Allen and Wattana split the opening four frames to tie 2-2, before Allen produced champagne snooker, most notably with a break of 125 to book his place in the second round in Crawley.
World No 9 Kyren Wilson knocked out 2016 English Open champion Liang Wenbo with a 4-1 win, flying out of the blocks in the first frame with a break of 95. Neil Robertson also raced to victory, beating world No 87 Kishan Hirani 4-0.
And Marco Fu also strolled into the second round with a comprehensive 4-0 win over snooker veteran Ken Doherty. While another veteran, the legendary Jimmy White, managed two frames in a 4-2 loss to China's Bai Langning.
WATCH THE ENGLISH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER
Tuesday sees 2018 finalist Mark Davis taking on another former world champion Graeme Dott, while Kyren Wilson faces off against 2016 English Open champion Liang Wenbo .
The English Open is part of the Home Nations Series, also comprising the Northern Ireland Open, the Scottish Open and the Welsh Open, with a bonus of £1 million on offer to any player who can win all four tournaments in the same season.
The 128-player field are competing for prize money of £366,000, broken down as follows:
|PRIZE MONEY
|Winner
|£70,000
|Runner-up
|£30,000
|Semi-finalists
|£20,000
|Quarter-finalists
|£10,000
|Last 16
|£6,000
|Last 32
|£3,500
|Last 64
|£2,500
|Highest break
|£2,000
FIRST ROUND SCORES - OCTOBER 15
David Gilbert 4-1 Stuart Carrington
Stephen Maguire 0-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Luo Honghao 2-4 Sam Craigie
Ricky Walden 4-0 Alex Borg
Yuan SiJun 4-0 Igor Figueiredo
Li Hang v Fraser Patrick - walkover
Fergal O’Brien 4-0 Nigel Bond
Scott Donaldson 3-4 Zhao Xintong
Mark Williams 4-2 Jamie Clarke
Hossein Vafaei 4-3 Simon Lichtenberg
Thor Chuan Leong 3-4 Chen Feilong
Ashley Carty 0-4 Elliot Slessor
Jak Jones 3-4 Brandon Sargeant
Lyu Haotian 1-4 Zhang Anda
Kyren Wilson 4-1 Liang Wenbo
Marco Fu 4-0 Ken Doherty
Hammad Miah 4-2 Mitchell Mann
Matthew Selt 4-0 Craig Steadman
Alexander Ursenbacher 2-4 Martin O’Donnell
Jordan Brown 1-4 Louis Heathcote
Michael Georgiou 4-3 David Grace
Jack Lisowski 4-1 Jackson Page
Gary Wilson 4-1 Mark Joyce
Bai Langning 4-2 Jimmy White
Ryan Day 4-0 Eden Sharav
Mark Allen 4-2 James Wattana
Billy Joe Castle 2-4 John J Astley
Liam Highfield 4-1 Oliver Lines
Lee Walker 4-1 Chen Zifan
Neil Robertson 4-0 Kishan H Hirani