"It's been at least 12-15 months since I won my last tournament", Selby said after ending his trophy drought in spectacular fashion.

" I'm over the moon to win another tournament on UK soil, it's fantastic to win one live on Eurosport. "

The final against an in-form Gilbert threatened to be a tester for the Jester from Leicester, but Selby wowed the watching crowd at the K2 in Crawley as he took each of the five opening frames.

The 36-year-old recorded early breaks of 88, 68, 79 and 85 as he went on the hunt for a first English Open title, with Gilbert finally getting on the board with a 101 break in the sixth frame.

The three-time world champion Selby responded with a majestic 130, and then took the final frame of the afternoon with a 97.

A 7-1 lead at the interval was always likely to prove too much for Gilbert, and so it proved, with Selby wrapping up his win in rapid fashion.

Selby took his chance in the ninth frame, responding to a 51 break from Gilbert to take a nailbiter.

And he finished off in style, sinking another century break to seal the title in-front of an awestruck Crawley crowd.