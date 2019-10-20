Getty Images

Dominant Selby blows Gilbert away in first session of English Open final

Dominant Selby blows Gilbert away in first session of English Open final
By Michael Hincks

49 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Mark Selby put in a superb display in the opening session of the English Open final to take a 7-1 lead over David Gilbert.

Watch the evening session on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player from 6.45pm

Heading into tonight’s evening session – live on Eurosport – Selby needs just two more frames to win the best-of-17 final.

Selby raced into a 5-0 lead in his hunt for a first English Open title.

The three-time world champion recorded breaks of 88, 68, 79 and 85 before Gilbert got on the board with a 101.

Selby responded with a majestic 130, and then took the final frame of the afternoon with a 97.

Coverage of the evening session gets under way on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player from 6.45pm.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react