Heading into tonight’s evening session – live on Eurosport – Selby needs just two more frames to win the best-of-17 final.

Selby raced into a 5-0 lead in his hunt for a first English Open title.

The three-time world champion recorded breaks of 88, 68, 79 and 85 before Gilbert got on the board with a 101.

Selby responded with a majestic 130, and then took the final frame of the afternoon with a 97.

Coverage of the evening session gets under way on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player from 6.45pm.