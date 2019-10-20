Getty Images
Dominant Selby blows Gilbert away in first session of English Open final
Mark Selby put in a superb display in the opening session of the English Open final to take a 7-1 lead over David Gilbert.
Selby raced into a 5-0 lead in his hunt for a first English Open title.
The three-time world champion recorded breaks of 88, 68, 79 and 85 before Gilbert got on the board with a 101.
Selby responded with a majestic 130, and then took the final frame of the afternoon with a 97.
