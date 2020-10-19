Stephen Hendry has watched Ronnie O'Sullivan claim most of his records in snooker – but faces another one being yanked from his grasp by world number one Judd Trump.

The man nicknamed 'The Ace in the Pack' had no trouble splitting the pack in an engrossing English Open final on Sunday as he recovered from 7-4 behind to edge out Neil Robertson 9-8 in an epic battle at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Australia's number one Robertson outscored Trump with breaks of 128, 125, 114, 75, 75, 65, 61 and 56 yet astonishingly still came up short as his opponent ran in 76, 59, 55, 52, 51 and a supreme closing 114 to deny the Melbourne man in a sublime, free-flowing final behind closed doors.

Trump has won all 10 of his ranking final appearances over the past two years and needs one more victory to equal the record of Hendry – who enjoyed an incredible 11 straight final wins between 1993 and 1997.

Hendry has watched O'Sullivan overtake his century record of 775 career tons and his sixth world title in August saw him move one clear of Hendry as the most prolific ranking event winner of all time with 37.

O'Sullivan remains one short of Hendry's world title haul, but has lifted one more Masters and two more UK titles than the Scotsman, who has accepted an invitational tour card to compete in ranking events this season after retiring in 2012.

Trump is hoping his first English Open title can inspire him to more trophies after he claimed a record six ranking events last season.

“It was an unbelievable final,” said Trump, who joins Robertson and Mark Selby on 18 ranking titles.

“I never felt in control because Neil played tremendous snooker and scored heavily. I nicked an important frame at 7-4. I really had to dig in and I’m proud of the way I held myself together and made the break in the last frame. I was just looking for a chance, and when Neil left me the red I had to go for it.

“Neil and I have a rivalry where we bring the best out of each other and put on great matches for the fans – hopefully we can have many more. To be level with Neil and Mark on 18 ranking titles is fantastic because they are two brilliant players. I really want to win every final I get to.

“It will be tough to win another six this season but if I can keep playing well I can get somewhere near that.”

Robertson was not too dismayed about his final-frame loss with Trump holing a long red before compiling a ruthless break of 114 and said: "I had 12 centuries in the tournament which was amazing – you’d be happy with that tally in the World Championship when you’re playing best of 19s.

"My game is in fantastic shape and I’m very positive moving forward.”

JUDD TRUMP'S RANKING EVENT GLORY RUN

2018 Northern Ireland Open final defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7

9-7 2019 World Grand Prix final defeated Ali Carter 10-6

10-6 2019 World Championship final defeated John Higgins 18-9

18-9 2019 International Championship final defeated Shaun Murphy 10-3

10-3 2019 World Open final defeated Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-5

10-5 2019 Northern Ireland Open final defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7

9-7 2020 German Masters final defeated Neil Robertson 9-6

9-6 2020 Players Championship final defeated Yan Bingtao 10-4

10-4 2020 Gibraltar Open final defeated Kyren Wilson 4-3

4-3 2020 English Open final defeated Neil Robertson 9-8

