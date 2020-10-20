Judd Trump has moved further ahead at the summit of snooker.

The buoyant Bristolian has won his past 10 ranking tournament finals in the sport, leaving him one short of seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry's record of 11 straight final victories between 1993 and 1997.

English Open 'I impressed myself!' - Trump joins O'Sullivan in studio after English Open glory YESTERDAY AT 07:22

Trump earned a £70,000 cheque for his epic victory over Robertson that included a breathtaking closing run of 114 against an in-form opponent who made three centuries and five 50 plus breaks yet still lost behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

"Hopefully, I can keep going along at the pace I am," said Trump, who potted his way to a record six ranking title victories last season.

Trump is £610,000 clear of world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the refreshed rankings with 2010 world champion Robertson £156,500 behind O'Sullivan in third place. European Masters champion Mark Selby and former Masters holder Mark Allen make up the top five.

Watch Trump clinch English Open title with stunning break

Selby is the early season leader on the one-year list following his European Masters victory and a run to the last four of the English Open before losing 6-5 to Robertson in a high-quality encounter.

He is £12,500 ahead of Trump on this season's standings, rankings that are used to determine who will make up the final 32 of the World Grand Prix prior to Christmas after the Scottish Open is staged earlier in December.

The Championship League is due to conclude next week with Eurosport's extensive live coverage continuing with the Northern Ireland Open – the second of the Home Nations Series – scheduled to run between 16-22 November.

World Snooker Tour latest world rankings

1 Judd Trump £1,698,000

2 Ronnie O'Sullivan £1,088,000

3 Neil Robertson £931,500

4 Mark Selby £650,500

5 Mark Allen £635,500

6 Kyren Wilson £593,500

7 Shaun Murphy £482,000

8 John Higgins £473,500

9 Stephen Maguire £435,500

10 Ding Junhui £402,750

English Open English Open final - Trump beats Robertson: as it happened YESTERDAY AT 21:56