15/10/19
A. UrsenbacherAlexander Ursenbacher
Starting from
14:00
M. O'DonnellMartin O'Donnell
English Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Alexander Ursenbacher - Martin O'Donnell
English Open - 15 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Alexander Ursenbacher and Martin O'Donnell live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alexander Ursenbacher vs Martin O'Donnell. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment