LIVE

Ashley Carty - Elliot Slessor

English Open - 15 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Ashley Carty and Elliot Slessor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ashley Carty vs Elliot Slessor. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.