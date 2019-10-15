Share
avant-match
LIVE
Billy Joe Castle - John Astley
English Open - 15 October 2019
English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Billy Joe Castle and John Astley live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Billy Joe Castle vs John Astley. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.