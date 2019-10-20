LIVE

David Gilbert - Mark Selby

English Open - 20 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between David Gilbert and Mark Selby live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for David Gilbert vs Mark Selby. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.