14/10/19
Z. FanZhengyi Fan
Starting from
13:00
R. ParsonsRiley Parsons
English Open • Round 1
Fan Zhengyi - Riley Parsons
English Open - 14 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Zhengyi Fan and Riley Parsons live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zhengyi Fan vs Riley Parsons. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
