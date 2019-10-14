14/10/19
G. GreeneGerard Greene
P. TianPengfei Tian
English Open • Round 1
Gerard Greene - Tian Pengfei
English Open - 14 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Gerard Greene and Pengfei Tian live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gerard Greene vs Pengfei Tian. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
