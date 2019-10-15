LIVE

Hossein Vafaei - Simon Lichtenberg

English Open - 15 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Hossein Vafaei and Simon Lichtenberg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hossein Vafaei vs Simon Lichtenberg. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.