LIVE

Jak Jones - Brandon Sargeant

English Open - 15 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Jak Jones and Brandon Sargeant live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jak Jones vs Brandon Sargeant. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.