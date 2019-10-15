15/10/19
J. JonesJak Jones
Starting from
13:00
B. SargeantBrandon Sargeant
English Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Jak Jones - Brandon Sargeant
English Open - 15 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Jak Jones and Brandon Sargeant live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jak Jones vs Brandon Sargeant. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment