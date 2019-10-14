Share
avant-match
LIVE
Martin Gould - Sunny Akani
English Open - 14 October 2019
English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Martin Gould and Sunny Akani live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Martin Gould vs Sunny Akani. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.