LIVE

Neil Robertson - Zhao Xintong

English Open - 17 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Neil Robertson and Xintong Zhao live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Neil Robertson vs Xintong Zhao. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.