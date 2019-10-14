14/10/19
R. O'SullivanRonnie O'Sullivan
Starting from
19:00
J. O'NeillJamie O'Neill
English Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Ronnie O'Sullivan - Jamie O'Neill
English Open - 14 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jamie O'Neill live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jamie O'Neill. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment