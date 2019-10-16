16/10/19
R. O'SullivanRonnie O'Sullivan
Starting from
11:00
S. YuanSijun Yuan
English Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Ronnie O'Sullivan - Yuan Sijun
English Open - 16 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Sijun Yuan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Sijun Yuan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment