LIVE

Shaun Murphy - Chang Bingyu

English Open - 14 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Shaun Murphy and Bingyu Chang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shaun Murphy vs Bingyu Chang. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.