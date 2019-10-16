LIVE

Zhang Anda - Fergal O'Brien

English Open - 16 October 2019

English Open – Follow the Snooker match between Anda Zhang and Fergal O'Brien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Anda Zhang vs Fergal O'Brien. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.