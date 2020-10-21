Ronnie O'Sullivan remains the best player in snooker despite Judd Trump's standing as undisputed world number one, according to World Seniors champion Jimmy White.

Trump has won his past 10 ranking event finals in the game after recovering from 7-4 behind to edge out Neil Robertson 9-8 in an epic English Open final behind closed doors in Milton Keynes that saw Robertson hit three centuries and five 50 plus breaks yet still come up short.

English Open Judd Trump strengthens position as snooker's undisputed world number one YESTERDAY AT 09:45

Trump collected a £70,000 winner's cheque to move £610,000 clear of O'Sullivan at the top of the latest rankings with 2010 world champion Robertson £156,500 behind O'Sullivan in third place. European Masters champion Mark Selby and former Masters holder Mark Allen make up the top five.

Despite his impressive form, White feels the debate about who is the sport's leading man was settled by O'Sullivan's form in claiming a sixth world title with a resounding 18-8 final win over Kyren Wilson at the Crucible Theatre two months ago.

Can Jimmy White recreate Judd Trump's 'genius' shot?

"He (Trump) is not world champion. Ronnie O'Sullivan is world champion so he's got to be the best player in the world, but he's the man in form at the beginning of this season, that's for sure," said White.

The 2019 Crucible winner Trump claimed his first eight ranking tournaments between 2011 and 2017, but has lifted the next ten between 2018 and 2020. White feels he has matured into the complete professional.

"When he said he had 12 ranking titles, but now has six or seven within 18 months. It's because he is so comfortable at the top end of tournaments," said the six-times World Championship finalist.

"He's learnt how to play the right shots at the right time. He's comfortable playing all the big shots because he's got all the shots in his armoury, but his temperament has improved.

"It's incredible. He never really looked under pressure in that match at all. Robertson did a couple of times, because he had control and was forced to give it back because of Trump's good play.

"He is definitely the man to beat at the moment."

Trump has the opportunity to enhance his trophy collection with the Championship League due to conclude next week. Eurosport's extensive live coverage continues with the Northern Ireland Open – the second of the Home Nations Series – scheduled to run between 16-22 November.

'I impressed myself!' - Trump joins O'Sullivan in studio after English Open glory

World Snooker Tour latest world rankings

1 Judd Trump £1,698,000

2 Ronnie O'Sullivan £1,088,000

3 Neil Robertson £931,500

4 Mark Selby £650,500

5 Mark Allen £635,500

6 Kyren Wilson £593,500

7 Shaun Murphy £482,000

8 John Higgins £473,500

9 Stephen Maguire £435,500

10 Ding Junhui £402,750

English Open 'I impressed myself!' - Trump joins O'Sullivan in studio after English Open glory 19/10/2020 AT 07:22