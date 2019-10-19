Allen was within touching distance of victory with a break of 62 in the ninth frame at 5-3 up, but missed a double and Selby went on to take the frame after producing a good snooker then holding his nerve to pot pink and black.

Video - Allen sees crucial double somehow miss to let Selby back into semi-final 00:28

After splitting the opening two frames, Selby went into a 3-1 lead with breaks of 82 and 93 but Allen pulled level with a match-high break of 96 in the 6th.

Then followed the marathon 67-minute seventh which Allen ultimately prevailed in and he also took the next to move himself within a frame of the final.

Video - Huge fluke on green wins frame for Selby and sends semi-final to decider 00:30

The 'Jester from Leicester' could not keep a straight face when a fluke enabled him to win the tenth frame and put the match into sudden death.

Both players had chances in the deciding frame but it was Selby who ultimately held his nerve producing a break of 64 to prevail.