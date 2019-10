Trump, the reigning world champion, opens his tournament with a tricky encounter against 2002 world champion Peter Ebdon, with Ronnie O’Sullivan set to take on world number 105 Jamie O’Neill in the evening session.

Other notable first-round matches on Monday include defending champion Stuart Bingham opening up against Poland’s Kacper Filipiak and China Championship winner Shaun Murphy taking on Chang Bingyu.

Tuesday sees 2018 finalist Mark Davis taking on another former world champion Graeme Dott, while Kyren Wilson faces off against 2016 English Open champion Liang Wenbo .

The English Open is part of the Home Nations Series, also comprising the Northern Ireland Open, the Scottish Open and the Welsh Open, with a bonus of £1 million on offer to any player who can win all four tournaments in the same season.

The 128-player field are competing for prize money of £366,000, broken down as follows:

PRIZE MONEY Winner £70,000 Runner-up £30,000 Semi-finalists £20,000 Quarter-finalists £10,000 Last 16 £6,000 Last 32 £3,500 Last 64 £2,500 Highest break £2,000

ENGLISH OPEN ROUND ONE DRAW