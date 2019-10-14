Trump has already picked up one title so far this season, beating Shaun Murphy to claim the International Championship in Daqing, and starts this week as second-favourite to Ronnie O'Sullivan in Crawley.

But the world champion was far from his brilliant best, with neither player able to make a single break of more than 48, but Trump was afforded plenty of opportunities by an equally scratchy Ebdon.

He will now face either world No 71 Sam Baird or No 56 Daniel Wells for a place in the third round and will hope to produce some better performances later on in the week.

"It was a bit scrappy. I found it quite hard out there," Trump admitted afterwards.

"It's always difficult getting up for the first few rounds. You just want to get through as easy as possible.

"I'm not too disappointed [with the way I played]. I'm through to the next round.

"It's always difficult to get your rhythm against Peter because he plays a little bit slower but it was my own fault that I played a few easy balls and ended up getting a little bit bogged down."