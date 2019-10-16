Eurosport
Trump cruises into England Open third round
Judd Trump expended the minimum energy required as he beat Daniel Wells 4-0 in the second round of the English Open.
An opening break of 45 came to an end when he caught a red to the right corner too thick, but Wells could not capitalise and when a safety battle ensued with only the colours remaining, Trump did not have wait long to take the first frame.
There was a rarity in the second frame as Trump forced a free ball out of Wells before a single ball had been potted, giving him the chance to chalk up the lesser-spotted 16-red clearance, only for him to miss a black off the spot. The frame itself though was already safe.
A 19th century of the season and Trump was soon into the third round where he will face either Lee Walker or Robbie Williams.
"I struggled to feel particularly great out there," Trump said.
"There's some times you go out and you feel good. I made a couple of breaks but I didn't feel particularly good.
"My cueball was a bit all over the shop and I put a new tip on last week and I'm not quite settled with it yet."