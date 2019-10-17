Robertson had been made to work for his place in the third round by Marco Fu, whom he beat for the loss of two frames but made a breaks of 100, 75, 50 and 49 to suggest he was worthy of his place among the favourites in Crawley.

But the Australian was slow out of the blocks against World No 52 Zhao, the 22-year-old of whom great things are expected.

The Chinese player produced highest breaks of 68 and 71 to whitewash the former world champion, who has never made it past the quarter-finals of the English Open.

"It was very tough. At this stage of the Home Nations events, you get enough top players that some of us have to go on the outside tables and I think Xhao handled the conditions much better than I did," Robertson said.

"It's frustrating but you have to accept it for what it is. If you are world champion or world No 1, you're going to get priority on the tables and my session fell on the exact same time as Judd. It was really tough to adjust to.

Zhao will now play David Gilbert later this evening for a place in only his third-ever ranking tournament quarter-final.