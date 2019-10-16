The 2017 champion

and suffered a similarly slow start against the 19-year-old, who won the first frame with a break of 79.

A century in the second allowed him to double his advantage and though O'Sullivan got on the board in the third, Yuan was undettered and restored his two-frame advantage.

With no margin for error, O'Sullivan stepped it up a gear and produced three 80-plus breaks to secure his place in the third round.

"I think he's got bottle, he left me awkward," he told Eurosport after the match.

"It's not even touch and feel, I'm not used to playing matches. I only played four matches in Shanghai and a couple of games here, everyone else has played seven or eight tournaments. I'm off the pace."

It had been a successful day for Chinese teenagers playing former champions, with Stuart Bingham stunned by Si Jiahui in the morning's action.

O'Sullivan will face Hossein Vafaei or Chen Feilong in the round of 32.