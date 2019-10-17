After a slow start with Vafaei taking the first frame, O’Sullivan opened had breaks of 33, 52, 55 and 60 to secure the all-important victory.

It was a far from vintage performance from O’Sullivan and he admitted post-match he saw the game as “practice”.

"Pleased to be in the next round," he told Eurosport. "I was just laughing at Hossein - he's so funny. I couldn't stop laughing.

“I’ve got my eggs in lots of different baskets so I don’t invest everything in one thing. Each tournament I prioritise differently.

“For me it’s just a bit of practice and in some ways I’m getting punished for winning because I don’t get to do the punditry.”

O'Sullivan will return this evening to face either Mei Xi Wen or Elliot Slessor.

ELSEWHERE AT THE ENGLISH OPEN

Tom Ford beat Kyren Wilson 4-2 to reach the last 16.

Xiao Guodong claimed a surprise 4-3 victory over Jack Lisowski and has been rewarded with a clash against Mark Selby, who beat Matthew Selt 4-2.

17-year-old Si Jiahui impressed again by thrashing Chinese compatriot Zhou Yuelong 4-0.