Ronnie O’Sullivan stunned by Mei Xiwen

2 hours agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

Mei Xiwen produced the upset of the day as he beat five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-3 at the last-16 stage of the English Open in Crawley.

Mei, 37, produced breaks of 69, 52 and 71 to progress to a career-first ranking quarter-final, where he will face Mark Selby, who beat Guodong Xiao 4-1.

The Rocket led 2-1 and 3-2 but some uncharacteristic loose play from O’Sullivan allowed the world number 70 Mei back in to snatch the last two frames to seal the win.

O’Sullivan, whose English Open challenge has been marked by inconsistency, looked on course for the quarter-finals when a majestically crafted 134 put him within a frame of victory.

Mei's shock win means the world's top four players - Judd Trump, O'Sullivan, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson - have all been dumped out of the first Home Nations tournament of the year in the last 24 hours.

