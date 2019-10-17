Mei, 37, produced breaks of 69, 52 and 71 to progress to a career-first ranking quarter-final, where he will face Mark Selby, who beat Guodong Xiao 4-1.

The Rocket led 2-1 and 3-2 but some uncharacteristic loose play from O’Sullivan allowed the world number 70 Mei back in to snatch the last two frames to seal the win.

O’Sullivan, whose English Open challenge has been marked by inconsistency, looked on course for the quarter-finals when a majestically crafted 134 put him within a frame of victory.

Video - O'Sullivan makes a clearance of 134 01:50

Video - Watch: The moment Mei sank O'Sullivan at the English Open 01:58

Mei's shock win means the world's top four players - Judd Trump, O'Sullivan, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson - have all been dumped out of the first Home Nations tournament of the year in the last 24 hours.