Judd Trump demolished Kyren Wilson 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the English Open.

Trump hit two fifty-plus breaks in the first frame to go one up, and scrapped to a second.

Wilson's break of 84 was enough to halve the deficit but that was his only success with the world number one dominating.

Trump then hit an unanswered 112 in the fourth, to go within two frames of victory.

A 65-29 win took him to five frames before a 101 break took him over the line to the last four.

In the evening's other quarter-final, Neil Robertson defeated Robbie Williams 5-2.

Williams struggled for rhythm and failed to land a single break over 50, but won the first frame 75-23.

Robertson meanwhile scored three century breaks, including a 140 in the fourth, the highest score of the tournament so far.

