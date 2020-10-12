The players are with us

The defending champion is suddenly looking like the ominous expletive we all knew him to be.

Barry Hearn

Once told me, talking about darts, that you have to make every tournament different and identifiable. So here we go.

The format

All matches until the last 16 are the best of seven frames with a field of 128 players competing for the Steve Davis trophy.

The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames and the final on Sunday 18 October over the best of 17 frames.

Afternoon all!

Wall-to-wall snook for the next week? Oh go on then.

Setting the scene

Defending champion Mark Selby and world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan are among the leading names battling it out for the English Open.

Due to the global health crisis, all ranking events are provisionally being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes with the UK Championship still due to be staged at the Barbican Centre in York from the second round onwards in late November and early December.

With no events in China this year, organisers World Snooker Tour have taken the decision to host three of the four Home Nations series before Christmas in Milton Keynes with the English Open followed by the Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open. All three tournaments are live on Eurosport and Quest.

Selby - a 9-8 winner against Martin Gould in the European Masters final - begins his campaign against China’s Fan Zhengyi on the opening day with O'Sullivan facing France's leading player Brian Ochoiski later on Monday.

World number one Judd Trump faces rising star Louis Heathcote in his opening match on Tuesday.

This will be the fifth staging of the English Open with Stuart Bingham (2018), O'Sullivan (2017) and Liang Wenbo (2016) the other players to claim the title.

How to watch the English Open – TV & live streaming

The English Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

You can watch the entire tournament for £6.99 (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

Each day the Eurosport Player and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

