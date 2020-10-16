Mark Selby defeated Zhou Yuelong 5-2 to reach the semi-finals of the English Open.

Selby took the day's first frame but Yuelong quickly levelled the scores, before a break of 51 took him to a 66-59 win to take the lead.

That would be his last success of the day.

Selby scored two fifty-plus breaks in the fourth frame to make it 2-2, before scrappy wins in the next two frames left him one from victory.

A break of 56 helped him reach 87 in the seventh frame, with Yuelong unable to make a dent on the scoreboard.

