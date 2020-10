Snooker

English Open: 'Do you think I'm cheating?' McLeod and Gilbert argue, who was in the right?

David Gilbert and Rory McLeod were involved in an incident that will be discussed at length in snooker clubs around the country (if they're open). Eurosport's experts Alan McManus and Jimmy White discuss who was in the right.

00:03:25, 346 views, 2 hours ago