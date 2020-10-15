Judd Trump delivered a much-improved performance as he beat Gary Wilson 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the English Open.

Having battled back from 3-1 down to win his last three matches, Trump raised his game with breaks of 70, 89 and 76 helping him secure victory.

He will next face Kyren Wilson, who beat him in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals in August.

Trump started the evening in positive fashion with a break of 70, only for Gary Wilson to level with a brilliant 124.

The world No 1 regained the lead with a break of 89 in the third frame but looked as though he would be pegged back again by Wilson.

However, with a 63-0 lead in frame four, Wilson missed a black into the corner and Trump seized his chance to snatch the frame.

That proved a pivotal moment as a break of 76 in the fifth frame sealed Trump’s most comfortable win of the tournament so far.

Kyren Wilson was also impressive in a whitewash win over Ben Woollaston.

Woollaston didn’t score a point in the last three frames while Wilson knocked in breaks of 90 and 70.

John Higgins also eased into the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Ding Junhui while Zhou Yuelong won 4-0 against Andrew Higginson.

