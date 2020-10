Snooker

English Open: Judd Trump seals win with delectable long red to avoid opening round scare

Judd Trump came from 3-1 down to avoid an opening round defeat at the English Open against Louis Heathcote. The World Number One looked in serious trouble, but scrambled his way to a decider and sealed his victory with this peach of a long pot.

00:01:20, 49 views, an hour ago