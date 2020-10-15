Judd Trump pulled off a third successive comeback from 3-1 down to scrape into the fourth round of the English Open.

The world No 1 won the final three frames of the match – just as he did against Louis Heathcote and Yuan Sijun in the previous rounds - to beat Michael Holt 4-3.

“That was a tough one today,” said Trump, who will meet Gary Wilson in the next round.

“Michael played well at the start and had chances to win, but luckily for me he made mistakes and I was able to get back into it.

"I am putting some good practice but I can’t seem to get going this week for whatever reason; just struggling with the conditions.

"I haven't played my best and have managed to get through to the last 16, but I have to up my game otherwise I’ll be going out.”

Holt started the match with a 78 break and followed up by winning two of the next three frames to close on a shock win.

A missed pink into the middle at 3-1 allowed Trump to the table and he raised his game with breaks of 77 and 70 before edging the final frame.

Holt had opportunities in the seventh frame but was unfortunate not to split the reds after potting the black and then missed a red to the middle at 58-26 behind.

Mark Selby was also made to work hard to beat Liang Wenbo.

Breaks of 80 and 95 helped Wenbo into a 3-2 lead but Selby edged the sixth frame 77-76 and then won the decider to advance.

John Higgins enjoyed a more straightforward win as he beat Jimmy Robertson 4-1 while Kyren Wilson won by the same scoreline against Xu Si and Anthony McGill beat Steven Hallworth without dropping a frame.

David Lilley couldn’t follow up his second-round victory over Shaun Murphy as he lost 4-2 to Zhou Yuelong.

Barry Hawkins advanced with a 4-2 victory over Joe O’Connor and Ding Junhui also won 4-2 against Tom Ford.

