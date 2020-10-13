Kyren Wilson is through to the second round of the English Open after a 4-2 win over Dominick Dale in Milton Keynes.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, Wilson took the lead having missed a routine red before the 28-year-old quickly doubled his advantage.

Dale pulled a frame back, but a 59 clearance on the pink was enough for Wilson to extend his lead. Dale stuck with it, though, and removed everything that was left for a run of 94 to register the highest break of the match and make it 3-2.

But eventually Wilson would prevail having played on when needing snookers to take the decisive sixth frame.

Tom Ford is also through after defeating Xiao Guodong 4-3, sealing the deciding set with a break of 56.

Simon Lichtenberg came back from 2-0 down to defeat former German Masters champion Anthony Hamilton 4-3 and will play Liverpool's Allan Taylor in the next round.

A break of 67 in the decider gave Zhao Jianbo a 4-3 win over Michael White.

Indian Open champion Matthew Selt makes breaks of 100 and 65 en route to beating Jamie Wilson 4-0. He will play Xu Si, who comprehensively beat 1997 world champion Ken Doherty 4-1.

Ben Hancorn is into the second round after defeating Sean Maddocks 4-2, making a century and a 55 break. He will face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in his next match.

Jack Lisowski defeated Li Hang 4-2 with breaks of 67 and 83 to go 2-0 up before Li fought back to make it 2-2, but the 29-year-old from Cheltenham won the last two frames with breaks of 55 and 65.

Lu Ning saw off Zak Surety 4-1 and sets up a second round clash against reigning Shoot Out champion Michael Holt.

Jimmy Robertson will face Luo Honghao in round 2 after a 4-1 win over Chen Zifan.

Peter Lines was due to play Luo in the first round on Tuesday, but he had to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19 so Luo received a bye.

Zhao Xintong beat compatriot Pang Junxu 4-3.

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown won three frames in a row (56, 58 and 85) to see off Wales' Lee Walker 4-2.

Rory McLeod comes back from 2-0 down to defeat David Gilbert 4-2. McLeod will face Joe O'Connor in the next round.

Former British Open winner Nigel Bond comes from 3-1 down to beat Ashley Hugill 4-3.

1997 world champion Ken Doherty was comprehensively beaten 4-1 by Xu Si.

Oliver Lines tested negative then beat Noppon Saengkham 4-1 in the first round on Monday. He was due to play Anthony McGill in the second round, so McGill receives a bye to round three.

