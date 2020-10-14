Neil Robertson has battled through to the third round of the English Open with a 4-2 win over Englishman Mark Joyce in Milton Keynes.

The Australian began proceedings with a century, but Joyce would win the safety battle in a tight second frame.

After successfully potting a long red in the third, Robertson got his breakthrough to move into a 2-1 lead.

Into the fourth and the world number three left himself with a difficult green at 58-58, into the yellow pocket needing to hold for the brown, but he handled both excellently to extend his advantage.

Joyce responded with breaks of 72 and 54 to narrow the gap to just one frame, but it was Robertson who emerged victorious with a final-frame break of 76.

The 38-year-old will face either Mark Davis or Zhao Xintong, who play on Wednesday evening, in the third round.

Kyren Wilson is also through to the third round after a scrappy 4-1 victory against China’s Gao Yang, registering a high break of 82.

Ding Junhui progressed in the morning session after an impressive 4-1 win over Belgium's Luca Brecel. The Chinese player progressed thanks to breaks of 97 and 88 before rounding off the match with an excellent 137 clearance.

