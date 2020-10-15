Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out of the English Open after losing 4-1 to Matthew Stevens in the third round.

O’Sullivan had opportunities in every frame but his misses were ruthlessly punished by Stevens, who made breaks of 58, 73 and 116 - and finished with a 98 per cent pot success - to secure an impressive win.

Stevens will face Jak Jones in the last 16 this evening.

“I started well, I think you have to against Ronnie otherwise he puts you on the back foot," said Stevens.

"The key to beating him is you have to put him under pressure and he missed one or two.

"He does that to his opponents and I thought if I can get out the blocks I have nothing to lose and I hit the ball well.”

While Stevens produced a high-quality performance to advance, he also took advantage of several missed opportunities from O’Sullivan.

In the opening frame, O’Sullivan missed a red into the corner at 34-0 ahead to allow Stevens in, and the following frame Stevens made a break of 73 to take a 2-0 lead.

O’Sullivan won the third frame but then faltered again at 21-0 up in the fourth as he missed a red.

Stevens took his chance and then finished in style with a 116 break to secure his place in the next round.

