Snooker

English Open: Shaun Murphy refuses to play as “ginormous” spider lies in wait under the table

Shaun Murphy discusses a hair-raising moment when a massive spider interrupted proceedings at the English Open. Murphy says that the beast put him and his opponent Robert Milkins off, and revealed that it was difficult for him to regain his composure after the fear-filled delay while the menace was being gently removed.

00:01:21, 92 views, an hour ago