When does the tournament finish?
The English Open gets underway on Monday 12 October and concludes on Sunday 18 October with recent European Masters winner Mark Selby defending his title after a 9-1 win over David Gilbert in the 2019 final.
Why is snooker basing itself in Milton Keynes?
Due to the global health crisis, all ranking events are provisionally being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes with the UK Championship still due to be staged at the Barbican Centre in York from the second round onwards in late November and early December.
With no events in China this year, organisers World Snooker Tour have taken the decision to host three of the four Home Nations series before Christmas in Milton Keynes with the English Open followed by the Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open. All three tournaments are live on Eurosport and Quest.
What is the format?
All matches until the last 16 are the best of seven frames with a field of 128 players competing for the Steve Davis trophy.
The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames and the final on Sunday 18 October over the best of 17 frames.
Best shots from Selby in European Masters final
English Open prize money
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-finals: £20,000
- Quarter-finals: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- High break: £5,000
- Total: £405,000
English Open first round draw
Daily Schedule
Monday 12 October
- Martin O’Donnell 4-1 Ashley Carty
- Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Mitchell Mann 1-4 Liam Highfield
- David Grace 4-0 Paul S Davison
- Scott Donaldson 1-4 Andy Hicks
- Barry Pinches 0-4 Andrew Higginson
- Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Chris Wakelin
- Yan Bingtao 4-2 Alan McManus
- Rod Lawler 0-4 Farakh Ajaib
- Gerard Greene 1-4 Robbie Williams
- Noppon Saengkham 1-4 Oliver Lines
- Mark Selby 4-0 Fan Zhengyi
- Martin Gould 1-4 Steven Hallworth
- Lei Peifan vs Brandon Sargeant
- Ding Junhui vs Si Jiahui
- Jackson Page vs Liang Wenbo
2020 English Open odds
- Judd Trump 10/3
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3
- Mark Selby 13/2
- Neil Robertson 17/2
- Shaun Murphy 12/1