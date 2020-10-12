When does the tournament finish?

The English Open gets underway on Monday 12 October and concludes on Sunday 18 October with recent European Masters winner Mark Selby defending his title after a 9-1 win over David Gilbert in the 2019 final.

Why is snooker basing itself in Milton Keynes?

Due to the global health crisis, all ranking events are provisionally being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes with the UK Championship still due to be staged at the Barbican Centre in York from the second round onwards in late November and early December.

With no events in China this year, organisers World Snooker Tour have taken the decision to host three of the four Home Nations series before Christmas in Milton Keynes with the English Open followed by the Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open. All three tournaments are live on Eurosport and Quest.

What is the format?

All matches until the last 16 are the best of seven frames with a field of 128 players competing for the Steve Davis trophy.

The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames and the final on Sunday 18 October over the best of 17 frames.

English Open prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-finals: £20,000

Quarter-finals: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

High break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

English Open first round draw

Daily Schedule

Monday 12 October

Martin O’Donnell 4-1 Ashley Carty

4-1 Ashley Carty Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hossein Vafaei

Mitchell Mann 1-4 Liam Highfield

David Grace 4-0 Paul S Davison

4-0 Paul S Davison Scott Donaldson 1-4 Andy Hicks

Barry Pinches 0-4 Andrew Higginson

Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Chris Wakelin

4-2 Chris Wakelin Yan Bingtao 4-2 Alan McManus

4-2 Alan McManus Rod Lawler 0-4 Farakh Ajaib

Gerard Greene 1-4 Robbie Williams

Noppon Saengkham 1-4 Oliver Lines

Mark Selby 4-0 Fan Zhengyi

4-0 Fan Zhengyi Martin Gould 1-4 Steven Hallworth

Lei Peifan vs Brandon Sargeant

Ding Junhui vs Si Jiahui

Jackson Page vs Liang Wenbo

2020 English Open odds

Judd Trump 10/3

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3

Mark Selby 13/2

Neil Robertson 17/2

Shaun Murphy 12/1

